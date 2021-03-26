Advertisement

Pulitzer Prize-winning Texas author Larry McMurtry dies at 84

FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses at his book store in Archer City, Texas. McMurtry has died at the age of 84. His death was confirmed Friday, March 26, 2021, by a spokesman for his publisher Liveright. Several of McMurtry’s books became feature films, including the Oscar-winning films “The Last Picture Show” and “Terms of Endearment.” He also co-wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay for “Brokeback Mountain.”(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Larry McMurtry, the prolific and popular author who took readers back to the old American West in his Pulitzer Prize-winning “Lonesome Dove” and returned them to modern-day landscapes in works such as his emotional tale of a mother-daughter relationship in “Terms of Endearment,” has died.

He was 84.

His death was confirmed Friday by a spokesman for his publisher, Liveright.

Further details were not immediately available.

McMurtry, who had in his later years split his time between his small Texas hometown of Archer City and Tucson, Ariz. wrote almost 50 books, including novels, biographies and essay collections.

He simultaneously worked as a bookseller and screenwriter, co-writing the Oscar-winning script for the movie “Brokeback Mountain.”

Several of McMurtry’s books became feature films, including the Oscar-winners “The Last Picture Show” and “Terms of Endearment.”

His epic 1986 Pulitzer winner “Lonesome Dove,” about a cattle drive from Texas across the Great Plains during the 1870s, was made into a popular television miniseries that starred Robert Duvall.

“‘Lonesome Dove’ was an effort to kind of demythologize the myth of the Old West,” McMurtry told The Associated Press in a 2014 interview.

But, he added, “They’re going to twist it into something romantic no matter what you do.”

“The Last Picture Show,” his third novel, became a classic with its coming-of-age story set in a small Texas town.

He and director Peter Bogdanovich were nominated for an Academy Award for their script for the movie, filmed in Archer City, located about 140 miles northwest of Dallas.

McMurtry was born on June 3, 1936, into a family of ranchers. McMurtry attended what is now the University of North Texas in Denton and Rice University in Houston and was member of Stanford University’s Stegner writing fellowship.

He wrote his first novel, “Horseman, Pass by,” at the age of 25 in 1961.

It was made into the movie “Hud” starring Paul Newman that came out two years later.

