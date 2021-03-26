Stocks rise on broad gains driven by banks, tech companies

(AP) - Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday with technology companies and banks leading the way higher.

The broad gains, if they hold, could help the major indexes avoid a second weekly loss as the market churns because of a tug-of-war between hopes for economic growth and concerns about rising inflation stunting that growth.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.8%. Technology stocks were the biggest gainers.

Bank stocks got a boost from some loosening of regulatory restrictions by the Federal Reserve and a continued rise in bond yields.

Crude oil jumped and helped lift energy stocks.

