Stocks rise on broad gains driven by banks, tech companies
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday with technology companies and banks leading the way higher.
The broad gains, if they hold, could help the major indexes avoid a second weekly loss as the market churns because of a tug-of-war between hopes for economic growth and concerns about rising inflation stunting that growth.
The S&P 500 index rose 0.8%. Technology stocks were the biggest gainers.
Bank stocks got a boost from some loosening of regulatory restrictions by the Federal Reserve and a continued rise in bond yields.
Crude oil jumped and helped lift energy stocks.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.