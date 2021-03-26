Termination of Texas teacher who asked that students be deported is upheld

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 250th District Court of Travis County issued a final judgment in the case of a former Fort Worth ISD teacher on Tuesday, March 23, upholding the Board of Education’s decision to fire Georgia Clark.

Trustees voted in September 2019 to terminate the employment of the Carter-Riverside High School teacher who had used social media to ask that some of her students be deported, identifying her campus by name.

In a unanimous vote, the school board supported the recommendation of Superintendent Kent P. Scribner who said in his professional opinion, the totality of Ms. Clark’s behavior warranted her termination.

Georgia Clark's alleged tweet in which she asked why nothing was being done about undocumented students on campus. (CBS DFW via Fort Worth ISD)

“The District is pleased that Judge Catherine A. Mauzy recognized the importance of the Board’s ability to make employment decisions in the best interests of its students and school community,” the school district said in a statement Tuesday night.

Fort Worth ISD said it does not anticipate the Court issuing any substantive opinion beyond the attached Judgment.

This decision may be appealed with the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin, but notice will need to be filed within 30 days.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.