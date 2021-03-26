Advertisement

Termination of Texas teacher who asked that students be deported is upheld

Fort Worth ISD Trustees voted in September 2019 to terminate the employment of Georgia Clark.
Fort Worth ISD Trustees voted in September 2019 to terminate the employment of Georgia Clark.(Fort Worth ISD)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 250th District Court of Travis County issued a final judgment in the case of a former Fort Worth ISD teacher on Tuesday, March 23, upholding the Board of Education’s decision to fire Georgia Clark.

Trustees voted in September 2019 to terminate the employment of the Carter-Riverside High School teacher who had used social media to ask that some of her students be deported, identifying her campus by name.

In a unanimous vote, the school board supported the recommendation of Superintendent Kent P. Scribner who said in his professional opinion, the totality of Ms. Clark’s behavior warranted her termination.

Georgia Clark's alleged tweet in which she asked why nothing was being done about undocumented...
Georgia Clark's alleged tweet in which she asked why nothing was being done about undocumented students on campus.(CBS DFW via Fort Worth ISD)

“The District is pleased that Judge Catherine A. Mauzy recognized the importance of the Board’s ability to make employment decisions in the best interests of its students and school community,” the school district said in a statement Tuesday night.

Fort Worth ISD said it does not anticipate the Court issuing any substantive opinion beyond the attached Judgment.

This decision may be appealed with the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin, but notice will need to be filed within 30 days.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hail damaged more than 30 vehicles at one Goldthwaite dealership.
Golf ball size hail causes damage in one Central Texas town, tornadoes confirmed in 2 area counties
Temple Police say a single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer is causing delays on I-35....
Wreck involving Amazon truck backs up I-35 traffic in Central Texas
Police were investigating Friday after a shooting at a South Waco park that left a teenager...
Teenager seriously injured in shooting at local park
Yvonne Nicole Perez, 17, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Alert issued for missing Texas teenager believed to be at risk
A Central Texas man who was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup whose...
Central Texas man injured in motorcycle-pickup collision dies

Latest News

Authorities were searching Friday for three suspects who fled following a police chase after...
Local officers find pot, cash, guns and arrest 1 after chase; 4 suspects remain at large
FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses...
Pulitzer Prize-winning Texas author Larry McMurtry dies at 84
A traveler bought a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million at an area store while passing through...
Traveler buys $1 million winning scratch-off ticket at Central Texas store
Kelsey Paige Frazier was arrested in October 2020.
Texas woman who abandoned infant she was babysitting sentenced to prison