Texas woman who abandoned infant she was babysitting sentenced to prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kelsey Paige Frazier was given eight years in a state prison after pleading guilty to abandoning a baby.

Frazier, 27, of Tyler, was arrested in October 2020 after police say she left the infant she was babysitting in a baby bouncer inside the bathroom of her garage apartment.

Investigators estimate that the baby was left alone inside the apartment for roughly three hours before a family friend arrived at the residence and heard a dog barking inside the apartment.

After letting the dog out, the friend says she heard the infant crying inside the bathroom.

Investigators say the friend immediately took custody of the child, eventually reuniting the child with its parents.

It was later revealed that Frazier had left the baby to go have lunch with a friend.

Frazier was indicted on a single charge of abandoning or endangering a child with imminent danger of bodily injury in December 2020.

Judge Jack Skeen, Jr., before handing Frazier her eight-year sentence, expressed his confusion regarding the defendant’s actions in this situation.

“This case really for me, it’s just really caused me a lot of concern,” Skeen said.

“Most of the cases of the years the motive is clear...I don’t really understand what the motive was here.”

Skeen said this case was “extremely troubling” to him for several reasons, chief among which is Frazier’s age.

Frazier was 26 at the time of the incident and had previously received childcare training and a recommendation from a pediatrician.

“She is not an 18- or 19-year-old student that is taking care of this baby in a part-time capacity with not a lot of training,” Skeen said.

Frazier was granted time served, a bond of $200,000 with conditions and will have 30 days to file an appeal.

