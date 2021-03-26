Student at local middle school threatens to bring gun to campus

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - For the second time in a month, a student at Midway Middle School made a threat to bring a gun to school.

Dr. Herb Cox, the school’s principal, told parents the school was informed about the threat overnight.

“A student made a threat to bring a gun to campus. Fortunately, this was reported directly to administrators through our online tip tool and Hewitt Police have already responded to secure the situation,” Cox said.

“As I’ve said before, when it comes to the safety of our students and staff, I cannot say enough about the importance of those who came forward with information quickly and directly. This direct information helps as we continue to prioritize safety above all else.”

A similar threat was made on March 1, when Cox said the school was informed a student made a threat to bring a gun to campus.

Cox did not reveal whether the same student was behind both threats.

