Traveler buys $1 million winning scratch-off ticket at Central Texas store
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - A traveler bought a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million at a Hillsboro store while passing through Central Texas.
The Dayton, Ohio resident, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off ticket at Travel Centers No. 333 at 160 State Highway 177 in Hillsboro.
The prize was the third of six $1 million awards in the scratch-off game.
