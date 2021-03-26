Waco: Residents eager to get on the road consider RVs, travel trailers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some residents eager to get on the road after a year of restrictions intended to curb COVID-19 are considering RVs and travel trailers as safe alternatives to hotels and restaurants.

One Central Texas family bought an RV and took off on a trip that’s lasted more than three months.

“We had no idea that there’s a whole bunch of people out there doing what we are now doing,” Chantz Cutts said.

“We didn’t know that was a thing. We started like a lot of people did, watching YouTube videos and doing a ton of research.”

The family is traveling across the U.S. through such states as New Mexico, Nevada, and Colorado.

Cutts says the experience offers something new each day all while still being able to do work and school on the road.

“It’s a great way to be able to travel, be able to see, and still be smart about it,” Cutts said.

“I think that’s one of the biggest attractions for people versus hotels and things like that. You are always home; you are where you are comfortable.”

RV park operators say the Cutts family is not alone.

They say they’re seeing a big jump in business.

“We have a lot of people traveling because with all the kids and virtual school and a lot of people working from home, can travel wherever and we offer Wi-Fi out here,” said Becky Manley, the general manager at Lake Waco Marina & RV Park.

“People are starting to book through all the major holidays,” she said.

