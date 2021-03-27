Advertisement

7 people shot outside Philadelphia sports bar

Seven people were shot at a Golf & Social club in Fishtown Friday night. It happened around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue.(CBS3)
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven people were shot at a Golf & Social club in Fishtown Friday night. It happened around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue.

Police say it all stemmed from an altercation inside of the club.

Police say three of the victims are in critical condition and four are stable. The victims range in age from 17 to 42.

Authorities say it’s unusual to see violence in this part of the city.

“This area is not on our radar, we haven’t had issues in this area at this point. But I will say, that social club is problematic. It was shut down at least three times in the past. I know for a fact last year it was shut down,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said.

A person of interest is in custody.

Police are interviewing witnesses and checking surveillance videos as the investigation continues.

