A Small Storm Chance East of I-35 This Evening with Dry Weather After

We’ll have isolated rain and small storms near I-45 to start the evening, but everyone else will be dry. Skies stay mostly cloudy this evening with temperatures only cooling to the mid 60′s late evening. A cold front moves through late evening, shifting the spotty rain potential more to the southeast than east. Milam and Robertson counties will get some spotty showers starting around 10pm, and those will clear out around sunrise on Sunday. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50′s, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Highs will be around 70° Sunday afternoon.

After that we’re looking to have some nice, spring weather going through the work week. Only two rain chances will be seen and that’s coming up on Wednesday and Friday, with only a couple of spotty showers expected both days. However, the cold front on Wednesday will bring highs from the mid 70′s to mid 60′s Wednesday afternoon, with highs staying cooler in the mid 60′s heading towards next weekend. Even though rain chances stay low we’ll see some clouds filter through the area next week, which is another reason highs will be cooler by the end of the week.

