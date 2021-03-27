Baylor Bears are heading to the Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team is advancing to the Elite Eight after defeating Villanova in the Sweet 16.
Both teams struggled from the three-point line, but Baylor did just enough to get the win.
Baylor was down by seven at the half but a second half push put the Bears out front.
Details on Baylor’s Elite Eight are to be announced.
