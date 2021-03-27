Advertisement

Clouds, humidity, and small rain chance back this weekend

By Brady Taylor
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain chances are fairly minimal for Saturday and go down throughout the day. There is a slight chance for some strong/severe storms tomorrow but the best chance for that will be at the northeast corner of the state. The afternoon will likely give us some breaks in the clouds, especially west of I-35, and highs will be around 80 degrees.

Cold front comes overnight into Sunday and that will cool us off for Sunday with highs only in the low 70s and breezy NE winds. The front stalls to our south and we might see rain chances on Sunday too.

We have a small rain chance back for the last day of the month, Wednesday, as another cold front moves in. The end of next week looks cooler than the start of it, with highs only in the 60s.

