Jerry Jones donates $20M for construction of National Medal of Honor Museum

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Medal of Honor Museum won’t open in Arlington for a few more years, but the future museum got a big boost toward making that opening a reality.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated $20 million towards construction.

“Anyone who is successful in business has at times stood on the shoulders of others,” said Jones.

“Never in my life have I had the opportunity to stand beside those who have given so much for the defense of freedom and our way of life. Medal of Honor recipients represent the very best of America and the values to which all heroes aspire. Supporting this project is a privilege.”

Jones announced the donation on Thursday, March 25 which was National Medal of Honor Day.

“National Medal of Honor Day is a time for all Americans to come together and reflect upon the actions of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients, as well as the values they represent – courage, commitment, integrity, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism. Now more than ever, it is important to take a moment to give thanks to those who have given so much in defense of our way of life and those who continue to serve our nation,” said NMOHMF CEO James T. Connors.

It’s scheduled to open between AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park in 2024.

