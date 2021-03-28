Advertisement

A Great Start To The Week with Cooler Highs Afterwards

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We’ve got a nice evening with ahead with a gorgeous sunset, after which temperatures will dip into the mid 50′s by 10pm.  Afterwards, clear skies and calm winds will bring chilly weather to start your Monday in the low 40′s, but luckily abundant sunshine will be seen throughout the day and this will bring us to around 70° by lunchtime.  Highs will hit the mid 70′s during the afternoon.  We’ll have warmer highs on Tuesday in the upper 70′s, but we’ll have more clouds going through the day as a cold front will be on the approach.  A few spotty showers will be seen east of I-35 throughout the day on Tuesday.

The cold front moves through during the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, with only a few spotty showers expected along the front.  The main that will happen is a sharp drop in temperatures as highs will only make it into the low to mid 60′s Wednesday afternoon.  More sunshine will be seen at the end of the week, but highs are still expected to stay in the 60′s for Thursday and Friday.  Next weekend we’ll have another disturbance move through, bringing a few showers on Saturday.  These rain chances will keep temperatures cool in the low to mid 60′s, with the 70′s expected to return on Sunday.

