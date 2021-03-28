Advertisement

Abundant Sunshine Sunday Afternoon with Less Rain For The Week

fastcast partly cloudy sun
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A couple spotty showers will be possible down south near Highway 281 through sunrise due to a cold front passing through.  Otherwise we’ll have a dry start with temperatures in the low to mid 50′s.  Abundant sunshine will be seen by the afternoon with highs around 70°, so be sure to get out and enjoy the wonderful weather.  After that we’re looking to have some nice, spring weather going through the work week.

Only two rain chances will be seen and that’s coming up on Wednesday and Friday, with only a couple of spotty showers expected both days.  However, the cold front on Wednesday will bring highs from the mid 70′s to mid 60′s Wednesday afternoon, with highs staying cooler in the mid 60′s heading towards next weekend.  Even though rain chances stay low we’ll see some clouds filter through the area next week, which is another reason highs will be cooler by the end of the week.

