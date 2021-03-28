Advertisement

Fairfield: Local fire department hosts vigil for wounded DPS Trooper

A prayer vigil was held for Trooper Chad Walker in Fairfield, Texas.
A prayer vigil was held for Trooper Chad Walker in Fairfield, Texas.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of people gathered at the Freestone County Courthouse where a vigil was held for Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker.

The vigil was organized by members of the Fairfield Fire Department who frequently worked with Walker on multiple calls in the past.

The department’s Chaplain, Andrew Weitner, says he and the crew always had a good working relationship.

They spoke about how professional Walker is as a law enforcement officer and, more importantly, how incredible he is as a father.

“You can see the heart of a father, the heart of a servant, someone that knows and recognizes that he’s going out to put his life on the line not only for his children, but also for the community,” Weitner said.

“It doesn’t stop here. Just like anything or any opportunity, The chance to continue to intercede, the chance to pray for him is still necessary.”

That message of prayer and support has spread all across Central Texas with thousands of people commenting their support using the hashtag #walkerstrong.

