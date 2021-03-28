Advertisement

Local police investigating a homicide

Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was being chased by a man.

On Saturday afternoon around 4:54 p.m. Sergeant Mark Nanny with the Corsicana Police Department saw a man chasing a woman near North business 45 in the intersection of Oak Grove Road.

According to police, Sergeant Nanny immediately initiated a U-turn and used his vehicle to shield the woman and the man immediately ran north west behind the funeral home.

The woman reported to Sergeant Nanny that she was fleeing the man who had been shooting at her and who she claimed just shot her sister the funeral home.

The sergeant immediately called for back up and foudn the shooting victim and called for medical help, police say.

The Corsicana Fire and Rescue Paramedics arrived at 4:56 p.m.

The victim was pronounce deceased shortly after as a firearm believed to be used in the offense was located by CPD officers at the scene of the homicide, police say.

Corporal Travis Wallace initiated a phone call to the suspect on his cell phone and was able to quickly negotiate his peaceful surrender.

The suspect was placed into custody in the area of 1500 block of Navarro Drive.

The CPD‘s criminal investigative division is currently investigating the case.

Additional information will be released pending the close of the investigation.

