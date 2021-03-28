Lowe’s giving away free curbside Garden-to-Go project kits in April

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (KWTX) - Lowe’s today announced it is inspiring people to transform their homes into the destination this spring with a month-long “SpringFest” celebration featuring free, curbside family project kits, as well as project inspiration that will transport households to the destination of their choice without ever having to leave home.

Home has never been more important with 85 percent of people saying their home is now their sanctuary, according to national survey of 2,000 respondents by Morning Consult and Lowe’s. People are craving safe and meaningful experiences as they anticipate spending more time at home, with 70 percent of responding households saying they will not be traveling this spring. And while the early part of last year was filled with uncertainty, this year, homeowners are filled with increased confidence to take on new home projects – nearly 90 percent of respondents who completed a home improvement project last year said they plan to do another project this spring.

To help homeowners channel their confidence, Lowe’s is launching SpringFest. The home and garden experience will feature great values on products and opportunities to learn new skills through online and in-store demos in select stores—from lawncare maintenance with Scotts to paint demos with The Sherwin-Williams Company, all following safety and social distancing guidelines. With 55 percent of homeowners surveyed inspired to upgrade their outdoor entertaining in creative ways, SpringFest will offer everything they need to satisfy spring fever.

Beginning April 1, customers can register on Lowes.com for free Garden-to-Go kits. The first curbside event will be held on April 8 and then occur each Thursday through the rest of the month. These family-friendly activity kits can be reserved on Lowes.com starting one week before each event and kits include:

April 8: Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro with exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

April 15: Lowe’s Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.

April 22: 500,000 tree saplings given out in honor of Earth Day.

April 29: Lowe’s Butterfly Quest which helps families create a butterfly garden.

From SpringFest celebrations to fresh ideas for home this spring, Lowe’s is also inspiring households to make “Home” their destination by inviting them to embark on a Hometrip.

Nearly 40 percent of survey respondents said they were inspired to bring vacation-esque experiences home. Be it a Colorado-inspired camping adventure in the backyard to unwinding at a Palm Springs-inspired spa on the patio, Lowe’s is inspiring consumers to create their own Hometrips. The series will kick off with a special curation of Miami-inspired products handpicked by Ally Love, Founder & CEO of Love Squad, Peloton instructor and Host of Brooklyn Nets. For more Hometrip inspirations and to see how Love and other influential lifestyle creators are bringing the joy of travel home, visit Lowe’s newsroom .

“Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined. This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. “Through SpringFest and our invitation to take a Hometrip, we’re making the best of spring available so our customers can transport themselves without ever leaving the sanctuary of home.”

For more information and SpringFest registration details, visit Lowes.com starting April 1.

