‘Pray for Chad’: Waco Texas Rocks member paints rocks in honor of Trooper Walker

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lisa Moreno, a member of Waco Texas Rocks, painted several rocks with the message “Pray for Chad” in honor of Texas State Trooper Chad Walker, who is fighting for his life after he was shot while trying to help a stranded motorist in rural Central Texas.

Moreno says her group plans to paint more rocks with the same message and will hide them in the area around the local hospital where the trooper is receiving medical treatment.

Authorities say DeArthur Pinson Jr., 37, shot Walker near Mexia, Texas Friday night off highway 84. Pinson’s vehicle reportedly broke down and Trooper Walker pulled up to offer help. At that point, Pinson Jr. allegedly exited his vehicle and fired several rounds at the trooper’s patrol unit, striking the officer in the head and abdomen.

Moreno said she learned about the shooting Saturday morning and decided to paint the rocks with the message for Trooper Walker as a way to show her support.

Waco Texas Rocks, a Facebook group with thousands of members, paints rocks with messages meant to inspire hope, love and faith.

The group hides the rocks in popular destinations in the Waco-Woodway area and those who find the rocks often post photos with the group’s hashtag on social media.

Moreno said she hopes law enforcement officers and Trooper Walker’s loved ones find the rocks with the message “Pray for Chad” and find inspiration knowing the Waco community is praying for them.

If Trooper Walker eventually comes across one of the rocks, Moreno hopes he will realize the community was pulling for him during his darkest hours.

She also hopes the rocks will remind him that although he encountered a person who harmed him, there are many more who love and support him.

