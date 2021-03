VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department’s HazMat Team is assisting Valley Mills firefighters with a train engine on fire at FM 317 at the Bosque County line.

We are working to gather more details.

HAZMAT SITUATION REGIONAL RESPONSE - FM 317 at the Bosque County line. @WacoTXFire HazMat Team assisting Valley Mills firefighters with a train engine on fire. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) March 28, 2021

