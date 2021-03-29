Auction raises more than $100k for family of Trooper

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Fair Association turned a yearly fundraiser into a benefit for the family of Trooper Scott Walker.

The annual Limestone County Fair was held last week at the fairgrounds in Grosebeck.

On Saturday, livestock was auctioned off to the highest bidder, and when the lot containing rabbits raised by the Walkers came up on the block, the total skyrocketed.

“Oh my gosh, it was crazy. It went from nothing to $58,000 and $110,000 in less than three hours,” said Brandi Getz. “That is a big deal.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale goes directly to the family, but the Limestone County Fair Association isn’t finished raising money for the cause.

They’ve set up a separate fund for the family that you can access by using a special QR code, seen here.

In a separate effort, a GoFundMe set up for the family had raised more than $80,000 by Monday afternoon.

