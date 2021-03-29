Clouds and humidity increase overnight

Clouds and some humidity are coming back tonight with winds pulling in Gulf moisture out of the south, and a tad breezy coming in around 10-20mph. Lows tonight should fall into the mid and upper 50s, which is a cool night, but not as cold as where Monday started. That’s thanks to the clouds and extra moisture around. We could see some areas of light drizzle/lower visibilities in the morning but it’s not going to slow to you down much in the morning.

Tuesday will be a warm, breezy, and partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. Some of the clouds will likely clear out for the afternoon tomorrow, west of I-35, and with sunshine and an approaching cold front, areas to the west of here *may* just make it into the upper 80s/close to 90 degrees tomorrow! The cold front that moves through overnight Tuesday will put a stop to that warm up though!

There could be a few showers and storms along the front, mainly east of I-35, overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. The highest chance for strong storms will be in East Texas and not in Central Texas but something we will keep an eye on. This is our one chance for rain this week and severe weather potential looks very low.

Not everyone sees the rain but we all will get the winds behind the front, out of the NW gusting between 20-30mph for Wednesday. Wednesday is cooler and clouds clear - highs only in the low 60s. More 60s through Friday but then the 70s return, just in time for the weekend!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.