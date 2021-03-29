Advertisement

Fort Hood families visit live-fire training exercises

A young family member holds training rounds for a Bradley fighting vehicle.
A young family member holds training rounds for a Bradley fighting vehicle.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -Troopers and leaders of 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division hosted Darkhorse families at a Bradley gunnery exercise during Family Day this weekend.

Unit leadership says the purpose of the day is to give families a better understanding of what their soldiers do in the field... And to make soldiers more successful both at work and at home.

“The family is the foundation for the soldier. If the family is good and they’re all in, and things are good at home, that soldiers involved in training and their focus right there focusing on their job, they’re focusing on getting better. They’re focusing on being more lethal. They’re focusing on being a good teammate.” said LTC Todd Poindexter commander 4th Squadron 9th U.S. Cavalry, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division 1st Cavalry Division.

The event showed families how their soldiers spend their time in the field while training and qualifying on the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Families were able to see and feel the capabilities during the live-fire exercise.

SPC Christopher Dickens, a Cavalry Scout, says, “It’s very hard for families to understand what we’re doing, and especially when we go out to the field for them to understand where we are and what we’re doing. So just allowing them to come and look at the vehicles we spend a lot of time in is very nice.”

Families were shuttled to the range and given a chance to climb in, on, and around the vehicles.

