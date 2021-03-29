Fort Hood U.S. Magistrate Court host warrant Amnesty

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Magistrate Court on Fort Hood, in partnership with the post’s Directorate of Emergency Services, is offing a warrant amnesty program until April 1.

The amnesty program allows people with outstanding tickets and warrants an opportunity to take care of their business before possibly being arrested in the coming months during a warrant round-up.

“We’re going to give the population the opportunity to turn themselves in. If they turn themselves in, their overall punishment may be reduced, but if they don’t turn themselves in, it could potentially be bad,” Maj. Aaron Salter, special assistant United States attorney and chief of federal litigation at Fort Hood, explained.”It’s considered an amnesty because potentially some of the higher fines, depending on the type of crime they were charged with, could be waived.”

The crimes range from speeding tickets, shoplifting from the Exchange, parking violations, and not declaring a firearm. The violations didn’t just occur on Fort Hood; it also includes tickets received at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area and Veterans Affairs hospitals in Temple and Waco.

The Fort Hood Magistrate Court has a list of active warrants published at https://home.army.mil/hood/index.php/units-tenants/iii-corps-1/fort-hood-us-magistrate-court. Those on the list have until April 1 at 2 p.m. to

Following the warrant amnesty period, Fort Hood DES will work with local and state law enforcement for any arrests that may need to be made in the off-post.

To resolve a warrant status, violators can call to schedule an appointment. Traffic warrants should call (254) 669-6182. Other misdemeanor warrants should call (254) 669-6183. Verification of names can also be conducted through those phone lines.

