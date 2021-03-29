Groesbeck: Trooper Walker’s community prays for a miracle

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Friends and relatives of Texas Department of Public Safety Officer Chad Walker, the state trooper shot in rural Central Texas Friday night, prayed for a miracle Sunday night as DPS reported Walker is “still alive and in critical condition.”

The shooting happened on Highway 84 about five miles outside Mexia shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said Walker pulled up behind a stranded motorist, but before Walker could offer help, the driver exited his vehicle and fired several rounds at the trooper’s patrol unit, striking Walker in the head and abdominal area.

The suspect fled on foot and, after a nearly 24-hour manhunt, was found dead from a “self inflicted gunshot wound” Saturday afternoon inside a home on Highway 84, a DPS spokesman said.

Sunday afternoon, Walker’s community and family gathered at the county courthouse in the trooper’s hometown for a prayer vigil and to share positive stories about Walker.

“We were very lucky that we were all able to get together for our 20 year reunion. And, you know, Chad was the center of attention on everything. Even the parade,” said Brandi Gettz, a family friend.

Those who gathered at the vigil not only heard from members of Walker’s graduating class, but also from his extended family in the Groesbeck Police Department.

“Chad is always one to help others, which is what he was doing the other night. He is always one to just step out there and lend a hand and he is always one that I will forever call my brother,” said Groesbeck Chief of Police Chris Henson.

Some in attendance demanded more be done to protect law enforcement officers in the state.

“With this going on now, I don’t think there’s any reason why we couldn’t start a new initiative to where this never ever happens again,” said Bryce Worsham, a family friend.

“Bulletproof windshields that we can put on the line to protect the ones who protect us. There’s no reason why we can’t have that,” said Worsham.

Those closest to the Walker Family started a GoFundMe account to help the trooper’s family with medical expenses and other financial needs.

As of late Sunday night, the account had raised nearly $60,000 for Walker’s family.

