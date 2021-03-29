Advertisement

Hearne PD investigating shooting death; no suspect reported in custody

(KWCH 12)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police are investigating an apparent shooting death in the city.

According to police, early Monday morning just after midnight, officers responded to the report of gunshots in the area of S. San Jose Street.

When they arrived, officers say they found a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds.

The subject was identified as Michael Hennigan, 54.

Police do not say that a suspect has been identified or in custody.

This incident is currently under investigation. Hearne police ask that any member of the public with information regarding this incident contact the Hearne Police Department at (979) 279-5333.

