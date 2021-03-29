Mid-week chill on the way

For the past few weeks it feels like we’ve been going back and forth between the 70s and the 80s for highs (in fact highs have only been in the 60s twice in the last 21 days) but we’re expecting a string of cooler days to return to Central Texas mid-week thanks to a strong late March cold front helping to drop temperatures well below normal. There won’t be much rain with the front either and there won’t be any rain today! We’re going to see a lot of sunshine all day long and temperatures will be quickly warming up. Morning temperatures will be chilly in the low-to-mid 40s but then warm up into the mid-70s by the end of the afternoon. If you’re thinking of eating lunch outdoors, temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s but south winds will start to gust between 15 and 25 MPH. Today’s gusty winds will shuttle more humidity back into the atmosphere. It’ll be a mostly cloudy day Tuesday with morning temperatures starting out in the mid-to-upper 50s before warming into the upper 70s and low 80s late in the day. Even with the mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the day, Tuesday’s south winds that’ll gust to near 30 MPH will help to boost those temperatures. We could see a few isolated morning sprinkles Tuesday but if we’re going to see any rain, the best chances will come after sunset as a cold front arrives.

A stray pop-up shower is possible after 4 PM east of I-35 but most, if not all, will remain rain-free. As our cold front starts to move in just after about 10 PM, we’ll likely see a thin band of rain along the front and still some scattered rain behind it too through early Wednesday morning. While we could have a few thunderstorms with Tuesday night’s front, severe storms are unlikely. Rain should be generally light with the front however there may be some localized heavy pockets. Rainfall should amount to less than a tenth of an inch. Winds will likely be quite strong immediately along and behind the front and it’s not impossible to see non-thunderstorm wind gusts close to 40 or 45 MPH as the front arrives! Winds should come down some during the day Wednesday but north winds may still gust to between 25 and 35 MPH at times, especially in the morning. Temperatures immediately in advance of the front in the upper 60s and low 70s will drop quickly and should settle in the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise. The cool morning temperatures will likely only warm into the low-to-mid 60s Wednesday afternoon thanks to breezy north winds and partly cloudy skies that may not break until late in the day. We’ll continue with a string of cool temperatures as highs range from the mid 60s to the low 70s through Saturday. Morning temperatures will be cool as well! We’ll likely dip into the upper 30s Thursday morning with low 40s Thursday. We will steadily warm up into the mid-70s Easter Sunday afternoon after we start out the morning in the mid 50s. Our next chance for rain may not arrive until the middle of next week.

