Missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert issued Monday morning for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on March 24 in the 100 block of Katherine Street in Point in Rains County east of Dallas. was canceled late Monday afternoon after the girl was found safe in Mineral Wells.

Lexus Gray was believed to be with Justin Gray, 40, whom authorities described as her non-custodial father.

Gray was arrested, authorities said.

ARRESTED Lexus Gray is safe. Please continue to be on the lookout. Posted by Rains County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.