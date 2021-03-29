Missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert issued Monday morning for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on March 24 in the 100 block of Katherine Street in Point in Rains County east of Dallas. was canceled late Monday afternoon after the girl was found safe in Mineral Wells.
Lexus Gray was believed to be with Justin Gray, 40, whom authorities described as her non-custodial father.
Gray was arrested, authorities said.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.