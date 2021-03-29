Advertisement

Motorcyclist who died after laying bike down to avoid a crash identified

A motorcyclist who laid his bike down to try to avoid a collision with a car whose driver...
A motorcyclist who laid his bike down to try to avoid a collision with a car whose driver pulled into his path later died at a local hospital, police said Monday. (File)(Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist who laid his bike down Sunday night to try to avoid a collision with a car whose driver pulled into his path later died at a Waco hospital, police said Monday.

Police identified the victim Monday afternoon as Mark Anthony Roberts, 36, who was from out of state.

Roberts was eastbound on Franklin Avenue when the driver of a westbound Pontiac sedan attempted to pull into the parking lot of the Stripes store at 2500 Franklin Ave., Officer Garen Bynum said Monday.

“The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the collision and laid the motorcycle down on the pavement, but still struck the sedan, causing fatal injuries,” Bynum said.

No charges have yet been filed, Bynum said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Det. Clark at (254) 750-3662.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
State trooper shot in Central Texas declared dead; organs to be donated
“Unbelievable,” says crash victim and witness Dennis McCullough, “the gun could have gone off,...
Road rage attack on I-35 is ‘worst we’ve ever seen,’ police in North Texas say
The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was being chased by...
Police in Corsicana investigate murder at funeral home
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS trooper’s friends, neighbors and colleagues prayed for a miracle that didn’t come
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Amber alert issued for missing 14-year-old Texas girl

Latest News

The Limestone County Fair Association turned a yearly fundraiser into a benefit for the family...
Auction raises more than $100k for family of Trooper
Harker Heights police are investigating separate weekend shootings at a popular nightclub and...
Shootings at nightclub, in residential area send 4 to local hospitals
DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS trooper’s friends, neighbors and colleagues prayed for a miracle that didn’t come