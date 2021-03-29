Advertisement

Motorcyclist who laid bike down to avoid a crash dies at local hospital

A motorcyclist who laid his bike down to try to avoid a collision with a car whose driver pulled into his path later died at a local hospital, police said Monday. (File)(Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) A motorcyclist who laid his bike down Sunday night to try to avoid a collision with a car whose driver pulled into his path later died at a Waco hospital, police said Monday.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not immediately released, was eastbound on Franklin Avenue when the driver of a westbound Pontiac sedan attempted to pull into the parking lot of the Stripes store at 2500 Franklin Ave., Officer Garen Bynum said Monday.

“The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the collision and laid the motorcycle down on the pavement, but still struck the sedan, causing fatal injuries,” Bynum said.

No charges have yet been filed, Bynum said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Det. Clark at (254) 750-3662.

