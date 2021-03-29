Nearly 24,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine headed to Central Texas providers this week

(KWTX) – More than a million initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers around the state this week and nearly 24,000 of them are headed for vaccination hub sites, clinics, supermarkets, and pharmacies in Central Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services expects another 200,000 initial doses to be available directly from the federal government to pharmacies and federally qualified health centers.

The state is also ordering 587,950 second doses of vaccine for those who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine a few weeks ago.

Starting Monday, all residents 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, although state officials say those 80 and older should be moved to the front of the line, regardless of whether they have appointments.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for residents who are 16 and 17, state health officials said.

DSHS officials say there’s a renewed urgency to vaccinate Texans because of hundreds of variant cases identified in the state.

“The available vaccines have proven effective against the variant strains, so the more people vaccinated, the easier it will be to keep the variants under control and prevent new ones from emerging,” DSHS said in a press release.

The state allocated 13,200 doses to hub providers in Central Texas including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

DSHS did not show an allocation for the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, but Navarro Regional Hospital is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, part of the 10,770 doses allocated to other area providers.

In Bell County, H-E-B pharmacy No. 39 in Belton is due to receive 300 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B pharmacy No. 381 in Harker Heights is due to receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B pharmacy No. 721 in Killeen is due to receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshires Pharmacy No. 69 in Salado is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; DSHS Region 7 headquarters in Temple is due to receive 500 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and H-E-B pharmacy No. 71 in Temple is due to receive 300 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

In McLennan County H-E-B pharmacies Nos. 423, 557, 583, 64 and 672 are each due to receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Walgreens pharmacy on South Valley Mills Drive is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

In Bosque County the Clifton Medical Clinic and Goodall Witcher Hospital are each due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Coryell County, Gatesville Drug Company is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and H-E-B pharmacy No. 403 is due to receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Christina Melton Crain state prison unit in Gatesville is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; the Alfred D. Hughes prison unit is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Linda Woodman State Jail is due to receive 100 doses each of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

In Freestone County, Brookshires Pharmacy No. 10 in Fairfield is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Freestone Medical Center is Fairfield is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hamilton County, the Family Practice Rural Health Clinic in Hamilton and Hamilton General Hospital are both due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Jordan Pharmacy in Hamilton is due to receive 300 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Hico Clinic in Hico is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Hill County, Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro is due to receive 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Hillsboro Kidney Center is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Brookshire’s pharmacy No. 36 in Whitney is due to receive 100 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Leon County, the Family Medicine Clinic in Jewett is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and St. Joseph Normangee Family Medicine in Normangee is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Limestone County, Parkview Rural Health Clinic in Mexia is due to receive 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Milam County, the Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Robertson County Healthpoint Franklin in Franklin and Healthpoint In Hearne are both due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and St Joseph Family Medicine in Hearne is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

