Nearly 24K doses of COVID-19 vaccine headed to local providers; everyone 16 and older now eligible

(KWTX) – More than a million initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers around the state this week and nearly 24,000 of them are headed for vaccination hub sites, clinics, supermarkets, and pharmacies in Central Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services expects another 200,000 initial doses to be available directly from the federal government to pharmacies and federally qualified health centers.

The state is also ordering 587,950 second doses of vaccine for those who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine a few weeks ago.

Starting Monday, all residents 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, although state officials say those 80 and older should be moved to the front of the line, regardless of whether they have appointments.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for residents who are 16 and 17, state health officials said.

DSHS officials say there’s a renewed urgency to vaccinate Texans because of hundreds of variant cases identified in the state.

“The available vaccines have proven effective against the variant strains, so the more people vaccinated, the easier it will be to keep the variants under control and prevent new ones from emerging,” DSHS said in a press release.

The state allocated 13,200 doses to hub providers in Central Texas including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

DSHS did not show an allocation for the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, but Navarro Regional Hospital is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, part of the 10,770 doses allocated to other area providers.

In Bell County, H-E-B pharmacy No. 39 in Belton is due to receive 300 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B pharmacy No. 381 in Harker Heights is due to receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B pharmacy No. 721 in Killeen is due to receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshires Pharmacy No. 69 in Salado is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; DSHS Region 7 headquarters in Temple is due to receive 500 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and H-E-B pharmacy No. 71 in Temple is due to receive 300 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

In McLennan County H-E-B pharmacies Nos. 423, 557, 583, 64 and 672 are each due to receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Walgreens pharmacy on South Valley Mills Drive is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

In Bosque County the Clifton Medical Clinic and Goodall Witcher Hospital are each due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Coryell County, Gatesville Drug Company is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and H-E-B pharmacy No. 403 is due to receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Christina Melton Crain state prison unit in Gatesville is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; the Alfred D. Hughes prison unit is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Linda Woodman State Jail is due to receive 100 doses each of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

In Freestone County, Brookshires Pharmacy No. 10 in Fairfield is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Freestone Medical Center is Fairfield is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hamilton County, the Family Practice Rural Health Clinic in Hamilton and Hamilton General Hospital are both due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Jordan Pharmacy in Hamilton is due to receive 300 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Hico Clinic in Hico is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Hill County, Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro is due to receive 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Hillsboro Kidney Center is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Brookshire’s pharmacy No. 36 in Whitney is due to receive 100 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Leon County, the Family Medicine Clinic in Jewett is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and St. Joseph Normangee Family Medicine in Normangee is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Limestone County, Parkview Rural Health Clinic in Mexia is due to receive 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Milam County, the Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Robertson County Healthpoint Franklin in Franklin and Healthpoint In Hearne are both due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and St Joseph Family Medicine in Hearne is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide rose to more than 10.9 million Monday while the total administered in Central Texas topped 260,000, but just 15.3% of eligible Texas residents and just 13% of eligible Central Texas residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Over the weekend another 11,560 doses of vaccine were administered in Central Texas.

As of Monday, 22.3% of all residents 16 and older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking had received a first dose and more than 89,400 or 13% were fully vaccinated.

Statewide 6,810,726 or 28% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 3,482,345 or 14,2% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Data Monday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County 50,808 residents, or 18.6% of those 16 and older had received the first dose, and 29,556 or 10.8% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 51,450 residents, or 25.6% of those 16 and older have received one dose, and 31,613 or 15.8% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated, an increase of 3,555.

In Bosque County, 31.4% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 15.1% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 14.4% have received one and 8.8% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 22.3% have received one and 14.3% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 19.7% have received one dose and 8.5% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 37.6% have received one dose and 21.3% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 27.2% have received one dose and 15% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 19.8% have received one dose and 10.9% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 21.7% have received one dose and 10% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 20.2% have received one dose and 11.4% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 27.4% have received one dose and 14% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 33.4% have received one dose and 18.2% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 32.4% have received one dose and 19.5% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 25.4% have received one and 13.6% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 17.8% have received one dose and 7.4% are fully vaccinated.

REPORTS OF NEW CASES, DEATHS CONTINUE TO SLOW

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas increased to 75,579 Monday, an increase of 164 since Friday.

The death toll increased by two, according to state data.

COVID-19 has now claimed as many as 1,608 lives in Central Texas, but according to DSHS data Monday the regional death toll was 1,588 including 394 Bell County residents, 14 fewer than the local count of 408; 33 Bosque County residents; 83 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 48 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 104 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 72 Limestone County residents; 461 McLennan County residents, 13 more than the local count of 448; 45 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 136 Navarro County residents, six fewer than the local count of 142; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose to 47,169 Monday, up 13 from Sunday’s total and up 183 since Friday.

DSHS reported another 2,338 confirmed cases of the virus Monday, 1,881 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,388,650, up by 6,791 from Friday’s total.

Of the total, 96,950 cases were active Monday, 2,627,174 residents have recovered and 3,146 were hospitalized, up from 3,104 on Sunday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 47 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 32 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 9% of all hospitalizations and filling about 5% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity Monday was 4.96%, up slightly from 4.95% on Sunday, but down from 5.43% on Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported an additional 48 cases Monday, raising the county’s total to 21,380.

Of the total, 242 cases were active Monday and 20,730 residents have recovered.

The health district subtracted one death from its total of 408 Monday, but added another, a Killeen man in his 80s.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed a total of 21,437 confirmed cases and 394 deaths.

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed six active cases and a total of 345 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed four cases involving students and five cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,619 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 786 involving students and 833 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no cases Monday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed five cases across four campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District one additional death from the virus Monday, raising the county’s death toll to 448, according to local data.

State data showed 461 deaths.

Of the total, 192 cases were active Monday, 25,434 residents have recovered, and 29 were hospitalized, five of them on ventilators.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 92 active cases Monday, 92 involving students, two involving faculty members and five involving staff members. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,615 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 67 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Monday showed two cases involving students, and a cumulative total of 349 cases, 268 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed no active case and 273 cases involving students, 289 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed three cases across three campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one case at Mart High School and eight cases at Mart Elementary.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Monday at McGregor Primary.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,707 total confirmed cases Monday and 245 probable cases.

State data showed 6,844 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 83 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed three cases across three campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed no active cases.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported five cases involving inmates and five involving employees Monday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 76 inmates were restricted; four cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 14 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; six cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; two cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 29 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,880 confirmed cases Monday, up 43 from Friday, and 183 probable cases.

State data showed 1,990 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,090 confirmed and 596 probable cases Monday.

At least 2,590 patients have recovered and a 72nd resident with the virus has died, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,401 confirmed and 2,222 probable cases Monday.

Of the total, 5,449 patients have recovered.

State data showed 136 deaths.

Local data showed 142 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,334 confirmed and 300 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,576 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,061 confirmed and 745 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 1,730 patients have recovered and 48 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported four cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 703 confirmed and 52 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 723 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Monday had 3,711 confirmed cases and 678 probable cases. At least 4,234 patients have recovered and 104 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Monday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,769 confirmed and 328 probable cases Monday. At least 2,044 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,246 confirmed and 341 probable cases Monday. At least 1,520 patients have recovered, and a 42nd resident has died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,385 confirmed and 1,059 probable cases Monday. At least 2,418 patients have recovered and 45 have died, according to state data. Eleven cases were active, and four patients were hospitalized Monday.

Mills County had 589 confirmed and 61 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 623 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,647 confirmed cases Monday and 408 probable cases. At least 1,990 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 545 confirmed cases Monday and 255 probable cases. At least 781 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

