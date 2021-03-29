Advertisement

Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin,...
A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin, Md., on Sunday, March 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Police say a man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself.

Baltimore County police say 27-year-old Joshua Green killed two people and wounded a third at a Royal Farms store in Essex.

Detectives say he left the store and set his apartment on fire. His body was found outside the complex with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His parents were then found shot and killed in their home.

Police say all three shootings are connected and detectives aren’t looking for any additional suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded state trooper fights for life as accused shooter takes his own
“Unbelievable,” says crash victim and witness Dennis McCullough, “the gun could have gone off,...
Road rage attack on I-35 is ‘worst we’ve ever seen,’ police in North Texas say
The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was being chased by...
Police in Corsicana investigate murder at funeral home
Lisa Moreno with Waco Texas Rocks painted three rocks with the message "Pray for Chad."
‘Pray for Chad’: Waco Texas Rocks member paints stones in honor of Trooper Walker
A prayer vigil was held for Trooper Chad Walker in Fairfield, Texas.
Fairfield: Local fire department hosts vigil for wounded DPS Trooper

Latest News

FILE - Dav Pilkey arrives at the premiere of "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" in Los...
‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled for ‘passive racism’
George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
Trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death begins; video of arrest may appear early
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Ship ‘partially refloated,’ but still stuck in Suez Canal
Mia Nolasco, 1, is shown on the left. Michelle Nolasco, 30, is seen on the right.
Amber Alert issued for abducted New Mexico baby