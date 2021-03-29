Police say man killed in hit-and-run on I-35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.

Police responded to southbound I-35 just before 1 a.m. on Saturday morning for a call about a man struck by a passing vehicle. According to police, 36-year-old Craig Creel Steward was found on SB I-35 just north of the 17th/18th Street exit.

A judge pronounced Steward dead at the scene. Investigators found evidence he was possibly hit by a dark gray or silver Freightlinger truck tractor.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Clark at 254-750-3662 or you can remain anonymous and call CrimeStoppers at 254-750-4357.

