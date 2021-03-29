Police seek persons of interest in local vehicle burglary, credit card abuse case
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Monday released surveillance images of two people who are persons of interest in a vehicle burglary that led to alleged credit card abuse.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the persons of interest to contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840.
You can also text your tips to 254-217-6764.
