Police seek persons of interest in local vehicle burglary, credit card abuse case

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Monday released surveillance images of two people who are persons of interest in a vehicle burglary that led to alleged credit card abuse.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the persons of interest to contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840.

You can also text your tips to 254-217-6764.

