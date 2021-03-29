Advertisement

Police seek persons of interest in local vehicle burglary, credit card abuse case

The Belton Police Department on Monday released surveillance images of two people who are...
The Belton Police Department on Monday released surveillance images of two people who are persons of interest in a vehicle burglary and credit card abuse case.(Belton Police Dept.)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Monday released surveillance images of two people who are persons of interest in a vehicle burglary that led to alleged credit card abuse.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the persons of interest to contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840.

You can also text your tips to 254-217-6764.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded state trooper fights for life as accused shooter takes his own
“Unbelievable,” says crash victim and witness Dennis McCullough, “the gun could have gone off,...
Road rage attack on I-35 is ‘worst we’ve ever seen,’ police in North Texas say
The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was being chased by...
Police in Corsicana investigate murder at funeral home
Lisa Moreno with Waco Texas Rocks painted three rocks with the message "Pray for Chad."
‘Pray for Chad’: Waco Texas Rocks member paints stones in honor of Trooper Walker
A prayer vigil was held for Trooper Chad Walker in Fairfield, Texas.
Fairfield: Local fire department hosts vigil for wounded DPS Trooper

Latest News

Police Lights
Police say man killed in hit-and-run on I-35 in Waco
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
Groesbeck: Trooper Walker’s community prays for a miracle
A young family member holds training rounds for a Bradley fighting vehicle.
Fort Hood: Families visit post during live-fire training exercises
Fort Hood main gate.
Fort Hood: U.S. Magistrate Court hosts warrant amnesty