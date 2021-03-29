Shootings at nightclub, in residential area send 4 to local hospitals

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating two separate weekend shootings early Sunday morning at a popular nightclub and in a residential area that sent four victims with gunshot wounds to local hospitals.

Officers who responded to a report of gunfire just after 4:10 a.m. Sunday to Club Krush in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard found two shooting victims, who said the shooting occurred inside the club, police said Monday.

The two were taken to area hospitals with injuries police said were not life threatening.

Officers later learned a third victim who was shot at the club was taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two hours earlier, just before 2:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 700 block of South Amy Lane in response to a report of a shooting.

The officers found shell casings and three vehicles damaged by gunfire, but no victim.

Twenty minutes later, however, the officers were sent to Seton Medical Center after the victim arrived with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating both incidents.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call (254) 953-5440

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.