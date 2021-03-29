Advertisement

Shootings at nightclub, in residential area send 4 to local hospitals

Harker Heights police are investigating separate weekend shootings at a popular nightclub and...
Harker Heights police are investigating separate weekend shootings at a popular nightclub and in a residential area that sent four victims with gunshot wounds to a local hospital. (File)(Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating two separate weekend shootings early Sunday morning at a popular nightclub and in a residential area that sent four victims with gunshot wounds to local hospitals.

Officers who responded to a report of gunfire just after 4:10 a.m. Sunday to Club Krush in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard found two shooting victims, who said the shooting occurred inside the club, police said Monday.

The two were taken to area hospitals with injuries police said were not life threatening.

Officers later learned a third victim who was shot at the club was taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two hours earlier, just before 2:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 700 block of South Amy Lane in response to a report of a shooting.

The officers found shell casings and three vehicles damaged by gunfire, but no victim.

Twenty minutes later, however, the officers were sent to Seton Medical Center after the victim arrived with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating both incidents.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call (254) 953-5440

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
State trooper shot in Central Texas declared dead; organs to be donated
“Unbelievable,” says crash victim and witness Dennis McCullough, “the gun could have gone off,...
Road rage attack on I-35 is ‘worst we’ve ever seen,’ police in North Texas say
The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was being chased by...
Police in Corsicana investigate murder at funeral home
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS trooper’s friends, neighbors and colleagues prayed for a miracle that didn’t come
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Amber alert issued for missing 14-year-old Texas girl

Latest News

The Limestone County Fair Association turned a yearly fundraiser into a benefit for the family...
Auction raises more than $100k for family of Trooper
DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
A motorcyclist who laid his bike down to try to avoid a collision with a car whose driver...
Motorcyclist who died after laying bike down to avoid a crash identified
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS trooper’s friends, neighbors and colleagues prayed for a miracle that didn’t come