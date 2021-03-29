Teenage Texas girl dies in rollover that left 4 others injured

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - Authorities Monday identified a Texas teenager who died in a weekend rollover in Montague County that left four others injured.

Navaha Resendiz, 16, died in the rollover accident Saturday, which injured four other minors in Montague County.

“It is with a heavy heart that we make this announcement. Please be in prayer for Navaha’s family as well as her NHS family, especially the Class of 2024 and the NHS Band,” the Nocona ISD said.

Resendiz, a freshman, played the clarinet as part of the Nocona Indian Band.

“She was a confident leader and sat at the top of her section. Navaha had a vibrant personality and loved spending time with her friends in band. Her future was very bright,” the band said in a Facebook post.

“We send our condolences and prayers to her family and friends during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed by her band family.”

None of the occupants was wearing a seat belt, reports indicated.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating.

