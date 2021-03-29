Teenager shot repeatedly by someone firing gun from car taken to local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A teenager who was struck repeatedly as someone fired at him from a passing car early Monday afternoon in Killeen was taken to a local hospital.

The 17-year-old victim “sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” police said, but his wounds aren’t considered life threatening.

He was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

The shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Becker Drive.

The shots that struck the teenager were fired from inside a blue four-door car that was northbound on Becker Drive.

The suspect or suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

