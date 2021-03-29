Advertisement

US vaccine passport in the works

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is working on a system for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The so-called “vax pass” or vaccine passport could be used by individuals in the workplace, in school or traveling internationally.

According to a senior White House official, multiple agencies are involved in the planning.

Potentially, the vaccine credentials could play a role in multiple aspects of daily life.

The travel industry in particular has been calling on the federal government to develop a kind of universal “vax pass” system.

According to a Washington Post story, the demand for the pass is expected to become more urgent as more Americans get vaccinated every day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded state trooper fights for life as accused shooter takes his own
“Unbelievable,” says crash victim and witness Dennis McCullough, “the gun could have gone off,...
Road rage attack on I-35 is ‘worst we’ve ever seen,’ police in North Texas say
The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was being chased by...
Police in Corsicana investigate murder at funeral home
Lisa Moreno with Waco Texas Rocks painted three rocks with the message "Pray for Chad."
‘Pray for Chad’: Waco Texas Rocks member paints stones in honor of Trooper Walker
A prayer vigil was held for Trooper Chad Walker in Fairfield, Texas.
Fairfield: Local fire department hosts vigil for wounded DPS Trooper

Latest News

George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
LIVE: Trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death begins; video of arrest may appear early
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and...
AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID-19
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
Biden administration extends ban on renter evictions
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal set free
The Belton Police Department on Monday released surveillance images of two people who are...
Police seek persons of interest in local vehicle burglary, credit card abuse case