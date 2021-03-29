Advertisement

Woman found dead inside her car in Gainesville Walmart parking lot

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville Police have identified a woman who they say was found dead inside her SUV, outside the of the Gainesville Walmart.

They say 34-year-old Rose Ann Jaime of Whitesboro was found at around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Officers entered the vehicle and determined that she was dead.

Gainesville police officers say all evidence at the scene points to an overdose, and say there were no signs of foul play.

The cause of death is being examined and police are awaiting the results from an autopsy.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777 or by visiting their Facebook page.

Updated to include victim’s name.

