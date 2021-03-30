Area school district sponsors fundraiser for principal battling cancer

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Gatesville Independent School District is holding another fundraiser for a junior high school principal who is waging a valiant fight against stage 4 cancer.

Our GISD family plans on doing one more fundraiser this Thursday for Cindy Venable, our junior high principal who is fighting a very serious, stage 4 cancer,” a school district release said.

The district is selling $4 tickets for a drawing for $100 worth of Sara Jo’s “Haute and Gaudy” merchandise.

And on Thursday it’s “Hat Day” at the junior high, as well as “Pink Pig Hunt” day for teachers and “Pink Pig Out” day for students.

Pickles, pink popcorn, cupcakes and cake pops will be sold.

“She and her family would greatly appreciate any donation toward her medical expenses,” the district said in a Facebook post.

“Our students will be doing another hat day this Thursday, so if you feel moved to send in a donation it will go to a great cause.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.