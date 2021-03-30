Baylor falls to UConn in the Elite Eight

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Lady Bears fell to UConn 69-67 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

Baylor’s DiDi Richards went down with an injury in the third quarter that sparked a big run for UConn.

Baylor’s Dijonai Carrington missed a contested jumper in the final seconds that would have put the Bears ahead. Carrington and Mulkey both believe she was fouled on that last shot.

