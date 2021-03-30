Advertisement

Baylor falls to UConn in the Elite Eight

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey talks to her players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey talks to her players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP Images)
By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Lady Bears fell to UConn 69-67 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

Baylor’s DiDi Richards went down with an injury in the third quarter that sparked a big run for UConn.

Baylor’s Dijonai Carrington missed a contested jumper in the final seconds that would have put the Bears ahead. Carrington and Mulkey both believe she was fouled on that last shot.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Unbelievable,” says crash victim and witness Dennis McCullough, “the gun could have gone off,...
Road rage attack on I-35 is ‘worst we’ve ever seen,’ police in North Texas say
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS trooper’s friends, neighbors and colleagues prayed for a miracle
The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was being chased by...
Police in Corsicana investigate murder at funeral home
A motorcyclist who laid his bike down to try to avoid a collision with a car whose driver...
Motorcyclist who died after laying bike down to avoid a crash identified

Latest News

UMHB wins ASC championship game
UMHB football wins ASC Championship
Baylor MBB
Baylor Bears are heading to the Elite Eight
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey talks to her players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Baylor Lady Bears advance to the Elite Eight
Goldthwaite's Taylor Rountree
Classroom Champions: Goldthwaite’s Taylor Rountree