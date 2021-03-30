Be Remarkable: ‘Amazing Grace’ shown in Buckholts

This week’s Be Remarkable Award takes us out to Buckholts, where Debbie Pina has shown the community Amazing Grace, through her thrift shop that goes by the same name.

“I hear It’s a for-profit business but I don’t know that you make much profit because you give away so much.”, Danny Daniel

Debbie’s reputation for helping out the community any way she can is one that she’s earned – and one of the many reasons she’s this week’s Daniel Stark and KWTX’s Be Remarkable Award Winner.

“In the 10 years we’ve been in business, we’ve given back over $60,000 dollars to our community here in Buckholtz.”, Debbie Pina, Be Remarkable Winner

Aside from how she uses her thrift store as a way to help others - with incredibly low prices and donations – she also steps up and donates her own money. Take for example a recent fire that left a local family in great need.

“The family needed beds for their children – so she went and got what they needed – clothes – beds – anything people needs, if she’s able to do it she goes out of her way to help the community in every way possible.”, Angie Vega, Buckholts Resident

Aside from donating personally, she also organizes a back-to-school drive, helps kids with school clothes and she and her husband are the youth leaders at 3P Arena Cowboy Church in Bukholts.

“She’s always here - for anyone.”

“As part of the Be Remarkable program, we want to donate this $500 dollars to you.”, Danny Daniel

“We’ve been able to give a $1,000 scholarship to a senior graduating every year …..this helps tremendously with all that we do.”, Debbie Pena

