Breezy and warm Tuesday leads to a windy and cooler Wednesday

A BIG change in Central Texas’ weather is on the way as an overnight cold front blasts through the area. If it was December or January, this front could potentially bring us high temperatures in the 30s and 40s! Thankfully, it’s almost April, but the chill behind the front will send temperatures well below average and closer to late December norms. Before that front arrives, however, temperatures are expected to be a bit toasty. Overnight clouds and breezy south winds have allowed temperatures to only fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. We could see a stray sprinkle this morning, however morning rain chances are only near 10%. We’re not going to see a lot of sunshine today, maybe some peeks here or there in the afternoon, but high temperatures will be well warmer than normal thanks to the breeze. South winds this morning 10 to 20 MPH will gust between 20 and 30 MPH during the day today helping to send late-day highs into the low-to-mid 80s! As for tonight’s cold front, it’s expected to enter into Central Texas around or shortly after midnight with a thin band of showers. There could be a stray rumble of thunder with tonight’s front, however strong storms are not expected. The best potential for rain should be near and especially east of I-35 but it won’t amount to much. Rain will move through the area and mostly exit by morning but some isolated light drizzle may hang around until noon. The big story is the change in temperatures! Overnight temperatures ahead of the front in the upper 60s will tank into the upper 40s and 50s after the front moves through.

Wednesday’s morning front will not only drop temperatures, it’ll also bring us very strong northerly winds. As the front passes through and into the morning, we’re expecting north winds to gust between 30 and 40 MPH and immediately along the front, especially within any rain, we could see winds briefly gust to near 45 MPH. The breezy north winds will hang around all day long and helps to keep the refrigerator door to the north open. Temperatures in the morning in the upper 40s and low 50s will SLOWLY warm into the upper 50s and low 60s by the end of the day. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies through midday with some sunshine returning in the afternoon. The cold temperatures that’ll be around Wednesday afternoon will turn to cold temperatures early Thursday as low temperatures fall into the upper 30s. Winds will come down by then but there still will be wind chills in the low-to-mid 30s Thursday morning. With mostly clear skies, highs on Thursday should rebound into the mid 60s but overnight lows should again fall into the low 40s. Thankfully, warmer weather is on the horizon and we’re expecting high temperatures to return to the low-to-mid 70s Easter weekend. 80s should be back next week with a low mid-week rain chance next Tuesday and Wednesday. Next week’s rain chance is not expected to be attached to a cold front so temperatures will likely remain in the low-to-mid 80s. Some forecast models are hinting that we could even approach 90° before a cold front maybe moves through just before next weekend.

