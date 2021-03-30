Central Texas Food Bank announces upcoming mass food distributions in two local cities

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Food Bank is holding mass food distributions in Waco and Temple throughout the month of April and need more volunteers to assist.

The massive food distribution in Waco and Temple is distributing free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone in attendance to the free food drive through will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies, the food bank says.

The food bank asks those in need that drive through are requested to make enough space in their truck or car for the food.

The food bank encourages everyone if possible to attend the event in the drive through but they will not turn away those who can only come on foot.

They ask those who arrive on foot to bring boxes or bags to carry the food in and look for the designated walk-up area at each location.

Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

Temple Food Distribution:

Temple College

Saturday, April 3rd

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Waco Food Distribution:

Waco ISD Stadium

Thursday, April 22

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

For the latest information on getting help, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now”.

The food bank asks, once you find the distribution site nearest you, please call them to confirm their hours of operation since things are changing rapidly.

You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.

Lastly the Central Texans Food Bank is seeing a rise in need affected by the pandemic and they are severely straining their resources, they ask if you’re able to help, please donate at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

