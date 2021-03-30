Advertisement

Central Texas Food Bank announces upcoming mass food distributions in two local cities

The Central Texas Food Bank is holding mass food distributions in Waco and Temple throughout...
The Central Texas Food Bank is holding mass food distributions in Waco and Temple throughout the month of April and need more volunteers to assist.(KWTX)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Food Bank is holding mass food distributions in Waco and Temple throughout the month of April and need more volunteers to assist.

The massive food distribution in Waco and Temple is distributing free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone in attendance to the free food drive through will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies, the food bank says.

The food bank asks those in need that drive through are requested to make enough space in their truck or car for the food.

The food bank encourages everyone if possible to attend the event in the drive through but they will not turn away those who can only come on foot.

They ask those who arrive on foot to bring boxes or bags to carry the food in and look for the designated walk-up area at each location.

Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

Temple Food Distribution:

Temple College

Saturday, April 3rd

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Waco Food Distribution:

Waco ISD Stadium

Thursday, April 22

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

For the latest information on getting help, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now”.

The food bank asks, once you find the distribution site nearest you, please call them to confirm their hours of operation since things are changing rapidly.

You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.

Lastly the Central Texans Food Bank is seeing a rise in need affected by the pandemic and they are severely straining their resources, they ask if you’re able to help, please donate at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
A motorcyclist who laid his bike down to try to avoid a collision with a car whose driver...
Motorcyclist who died after laying bike down to avoid a crash identified
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Navaha Resendiz, 16, died in the rollover accident Saturday.
Teenage Texas girl dies in rollover that left 4 others injured
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS trooper’s friends, neighbors and colleagues prayed for a miracle

Latest News

The state is launching a rapid COVID-19 testing program for Texas summer camps. (File)
State launches rapid COVID-19 testing program for Texas summer camps
Two men and two women are facing drug charges after an early-morning chase following an...
Four face drug charges after early-morning Central Texas chase
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, a local doctor reflects on how much has changed.
Reflecting on a busy year on this National Doctor's Day
The Franklin High School baseball team collected monetary donations to give to Trooper Chad...
Franklin High School baseball team collects donations to give to Trooper Walker’s family