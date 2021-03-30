Advertisement

Consumer confidence surges in March to highest point in year

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence surged in March to the highest reading in a year, helped by increased vaccinations and more government economic support.

The Conference Board said Tuesday its consumer confidence index rose to 109.7 in March, the best showing since it stood at 118.8 in March of last year as the pandemic was beginning to hit the United States. The index stood at 90.4 in February.

The present situations index, based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 110.0, up from 89.6 in February. The expectations’ index, based on consumers outlook for income, business and labor market conditions six months into the future, also improved, rising to 109.6 in March, up from a reading of 90.9 in February.

Conference Board senior indicators director Lynn Franco said the significant improvement in the index and its two major components was a good sign for future economic growth.

“Consumers’ renewed optimism boosted their purchasing intentions for homes, autos and several big-ticket items,” Franco said. But he noted that concerns about inflation had also risen, likely because of rising gasoline prices, and this could temper spending in the months ahead.

Most economists are forecasting strong growth in coming quarters, powered by a surge in consumer confidence and consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.

“The recovery in consumer confidence is set to continue in the coming months, buoyed by the combination of improving health conditions and wider vaccine distribution,” said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “This should support hearty consumer spending and pave the way for a mini-boom in economic activity this spring and summer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
A motorcyclist who laid his bike down to try to avoid a collision with a car whose driver...
Motorcyclist who died after laying bike down to avoid a crash identified
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS trooper’s friends, neighbors and colleagues prayed for a miracle
Navaha Resendiz, 16, died in the rollover accident Saturday.
Teenage Texas girl dies in rollover that left 4 others injured

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, talks with Scott Pleus, Deputy Commander of the...
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
After opening statements, a few hundred protesters gathered outside the courthouse. Speakers...
LIVE: Witness in George Floyd case: ‘I witnessed a murder’
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Supreme Court case could change the nature of college sports
Two men and two women are facing drug charges after an early-morning chase following an...
Four face drug charges after early-morning Central Texas chase
Donald Williams, a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts, including...
Chauvin trial: 'I believed I witnessed a murder,' witness says