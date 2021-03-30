Advertisement

DSHS launches vaccine appointment assistant online, via phone

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler launched earlier this week. (File)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is open to everyone in Texas, 16 and older, there’s a new tool designed to help you navigate the appointment process.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler launched earlier this week. It’s designed by the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services, and uses data from multiple public health departments to line Texans up with a time to get the shot when it’s most convenient for them.

According to a press release, residents must first create a profile that includes several pieces of information, personal details and the days of the week they would be available to be vaccinated, along with a preferred time.

That’s when the system scans for a match. If one is not found, the search continues until there is one.

Along with the online tool, the DSHS has set up a toll-free number to do a similar match-making system.

Anyone with technological barriers or disabilities can call 1-833-832-7067, from 7am to 7pm seven days a week to enroll.

It’s important to note: the scheduler won’t replace all COVID-19 registrations in a given area.

Most pharmacies and doctors’ offices operate their own systems, and will continue to do so.

These sites will need to be checked individually by the patient.

