Four face drug charges after early-morning Central Texas chase

Two men and two women are facing drug charges after an early-morning chase following an attempted traffic stop in Freestone County. (File)(WIBW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DEW, Texas (KWTX) - Two men and two women are facing drug charges after an early-morning chase following an attempted traffic stop in Freestone County.

Deputies pulled over the car in which the four were riding early Tuesday morning on FCR 477 in the small town of Dew just east of Interstate 45, but as they approached the vehicle, the driver sped off.

After a brief pursuit, the deputies were able to force the driver to pull over and he was taken into custody, Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said in a Facebook post.

“During a search of the vehicle deputies located methamphetamine and marijuana on all four occupants of the vehicle,” Shipley said.

As a deputy transported the women to the Freestone County Jail in Fairfield, one of two “decided that she was going to try to conceal some evidence that was on her person in patrol unit,” Shipley said, “and then tried to take more drugs inside the jail.”

