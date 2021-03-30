Franklin High School baseball team collects donations to give to Trooper Walker’s family

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin High School baseball team collected donations from the community Monday night to present to Trooper Chad Walker’s son.

The Lions are heading to Groesbeck to play a game Tuesday. Trooper Chad Walker, the DPS Trooper who was shot while trying to help a stranded motorist last Friday, has a son who plays on Groesbeck’s team.

Franklin baseball coach Matthew Anderson says the plan is to present the money to Walker’s son before the game. Anderson says they wanted to do something to show that their community supports their family during this difficult time.

“A few years ago, a tornado hit us and surrounding communities gathered around to help us,” said Anderson. “So we figured we have to take care of each other, and this is kind of what we came up with.”

