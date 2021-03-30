Advertisement

Late fade pushes S&P 500 slightly below its record high

In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in...
In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are falling in the early going on Wall Street as trade(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks didn’t manage to hold on to the meager gains they made on Wall Street Monday, pulling the S&P 500 slightly below the record high it set late last week.

The benchmark index slipped 0.1%. Losses for big banks offset gains elsewhere in the market amid some worries over how much banks would suffer following soured trades made by a major U.S. hedge fund.

Gains for Facebook and other technology heavyweights helped limit the losses.

Treasury yields rose.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.71%.

Crude oil prices ended higher.

