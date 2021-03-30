Advertisement

Our one chance for rain this week comes overnight

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We are tracking a cold front will bring some weather changes our way that will impact the rest of the week. We have one, small window for rain this week and it comes overnight/early Wednesday morning. Along the front, there will be a line of showers after midnight tonight and clearing the area by 7 am tomorrow morning. We will see mostly light rain but you may hear a rumble of thunder or two. Severe weather is not expected tonight! We might see a few pockets of light rain behind the front for Wednesday morning but then the drier and cooler air will really take over our area! Lunchtime temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for Wednesday (!!) and highs will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Morning temperatures for the end of the week will be cold, with that dry and colder air in place, we will dip into the 30s Thursday and Friday mornings. We should stay above the freezing mark, but some rural and outlying areas may be just a degree or two over freezing on these mornings. Highs for the rest of the week also remain in the 60s, adding a few degrees to the daily high temperature each day.

Easter Weekend is seasonable with highs in the 60s Saturday and in the 70s on Sunday. There might be a rain chance over the weekend but models are not handling the front well, so for now we will keep things dry and monitor the chance for rain over the weekend. If we do add in rain chances, it would be just some light, showers - severe weather not expected.

